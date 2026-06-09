The final surprise makes the AAA Mario fan video even more viral

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We're just a few hours away from the June 2026 Nintendo Direct, an event billed as the most important of the year in terms of announcements for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 users. And if there's one thing that helps pass the time whilst we wait, it's sharing our love for Mario in every way possible. Ryan Stewart's 'AAA Mario' fan project is one of them.

The video is gaining a legion of fans with every passing minute since its release, and it features a 3D version of Mario that appears to be inspired by the recent 007 First Light, with the plumber infiltrating Bowser's castle to defeat the King of the Koopas. Of course, Princess Peach is there to assist him, just like Moneypenny, and his villainous shadow is never far behind.

In this regard, the video is already on the path to greatness, as the latest version, in addition to featuring the voices of Adam Asenko as Mario and Ariel Hack as Peach, now features none other than Debra Wilson as Toadsworth, a legend of voice acting whom you can hear recently in Mouse P.I. for Hire, The Legend of Vox Machina or the Among Us TV series, as well as seeing her brought to life in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor. We even had the pleasure of interviewing her in the run-up to the launch of the War of Wakanda DLC for Marvel's Avengers, which you can watch below.

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You can find the AAA Mario video below. Would you like to see a 3D Mario game like this?