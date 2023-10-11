The final shot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was completed weeks before release

HQ

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn't really end Miles Morales' story, as it's only the first part of a narrative that'll be completed with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (whenever that comes out).

Yet, the film's ending is still important, as it sees Gwen reunite her loyal Spider-Team in order to track down Miles and save him from the Spot and the clutches of Miguel O'Hara. As it turns out, this ending nearly didn't make it in.

According to Empire Magazine, the ending scene to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was completed just six weeks before release. Previously, we have heard that the deadlines were tight on this film, with animators working overly hard to get it completed in time.

Still, this feels excessive, especially as the film already has a pretty decent closing shot with the Prowler reveal.

What do you think? Is the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse worth it?