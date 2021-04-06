The final season of The Walking Dead will commence August 22

You're watching Advertisements

After 11 long years, the end for the Walking Dead TV series is almost upon us. AMC has just revealed that the eleventh and final season of the zombie apocalypse show will air on August 22, 2021. This final season is to be a sizable one, as it will contain 24 episodes (8 more than the average length of 16).

Commenting on the upcoming season, showrunner Angela Kang, said: "The stakes will be high - we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

Along with the release date, AMC also released a short teaser for Season 11, which can be watched here.