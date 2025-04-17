The final season of Blood of Zeus premieres in May

HQ

Netflix has a wealth of anime within its portfolio, and as part of this is the series Blood of Zeus. So far, we've had two seasons of this show, but soon the third and final one will also be making its arrival.

Netflix has affirmed that Blood of Zeus will be back on May 8, for a last batch of episodes that document the demigod Heron's battle against the established giants of the Greek pantheon, including Ares, Athena, Persephone, and Hades.

This premiere date has been shared alongside a new trailer, which you can see below, and the official synopsis that adds: "Set loose from captivity and burning for revenge, the king of the Titans swears to crush the Olympian gods and reclaim the power they stole from him."