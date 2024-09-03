The final Gavin and Stacey episode has begun filming

HQ

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Gavin and Stacey would be making a return for a true finale episode planned to air on Christmas Day. The episode will bring back the full cast, including James Corden as Smithy, and speaking about the actor and the character, he has now affirmed that the episode has begun filming with a behind-the-scenes snap.

In the image shared on Instagram, we get to see a teaser of Smithy's famed van and its slogan: "If your husband won't do it - I will... tilin, roofing, plasterin, & Feng Shui".

Nothing else has been shared about the filming of the episode, but no doubt we'll start hearing more now that we're around four months away from its arrival.