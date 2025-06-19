The final four Valorant Masters Toronto teams are locked in

HQ

The Valorant Champions Tour Toronto Masters event has been a surprising one to say the least. The tournament has seen some heavy hitters knocked out already, while some more unexpected organisations continue to excel. This is evident in the remaining bracket, which sees four teams left in contention and four games left to be played.

For starters, the upper bracket final is locked in between Paper Rex and Wolves Esports of all things. The winner advances to the grand final, while the loser drops into the lower bracket final and waits for an opponent, be it either G2 Esports or Fnatic (as these two recently knocked out Gen.G Esports and Sentinels), depending on whichever team wins the lower bracket semifinal. The victor of the lower bracket final gets the second grand finals spot and a chance to claim glory once more.

The next two matches will be played tomorrow, June 20, before the lower bracket final on June 21 and the grand final on June 22. The winner will head home with $350,000 in prize money and a bunch of VCT Points too.