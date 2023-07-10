The Final Fantasy series has sold more than 180 million games in its history

HQ

The fact that Final Fantasy is an icon of video game history is well known to all, as has been its success throughout its 36-year lifespan, since the first instalment was released in Japan (and saved Square Soft itself from bankruptcy) in 1987. But now we can accompany this certainty with a sales figure to back it up.

As the press release for the two concerts featuring music from the series hosted by the Takarazuka company at the Tokyo Grand Theatre next year, shows that the series has surpassed 180 million copies sold worldwide. A figure that other successful series can only dream of, and which shows that Hironobu Sakaguchi's work is still going on after generations of gamers.

Its latest instalment, Final Fantasy XVI, has once again stood out for offering a twist on the series' traditional gameplay systems, moving from the turn-based JRPG genre to a pure action system. From official figures for this latest game we know that it sold three million units in its first five days alone, but we assume that figure is now much higher.

Have you tried Final Fantasy XVI yet?