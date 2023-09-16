The final episode of Attack on Titan airs in November

HQ

The conclusion of Attack on Titan will air on the 4th of November. We recently received a new promo trailer confirming just that, but unfortunately it's in Japanese so we can't get too many details from the dialogue.

We imagine that this will be the final showdown between Eryn - who is currently destroying the world - and the team of Armin, Mikasa, Reiner, Annie, and pretty much everyone else who has survived up until this point.

It's a special episode so we're expecting a longer runtime. The last episode to release came out in March and was around an hour. We've had a few years of waiting for the final season of the anime to end now, and the latest episode title really better be the last one because it's getting ridiculous now. "Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2" is just silly.

Are you looking forward to seeing Attack on Titan end?