The final demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now available to play

With exactly one week to go until the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, both studio Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo want to raise players' spirits by releasing a second public demo that is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. This new free trial of the game will also allow the transfer of save data for those who get the final version and will be available from today until Monday 27th at 9:00 CET.

In the demo, players will be able to enjoy the first two chapters of the Three Kingdoms fantasy epic and also make use of online multiplayer features. In addition, just for trying out the demo and transferring the save file they will get the "Crouching Dragon Helmet" item, and those who get the game before 16 March will also receive the "Baihu Armour".

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also be one of the day one titles on Xbox Game Pass on both consoles and PC. Check out the launch trailer below.