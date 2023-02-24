Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The final demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now available to play

In addition to being able to save your progress for when you get the full game, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have released the launch trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With exactly one week to go until the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, both studio Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo want to raise players' spirits by releasing a second public demo that is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. This new free trial of the game will also allow the transfer of save data for those who get the final version and will be available from today until Monday 27th at 9:00 CET.

In the demo, players will be able to enjoy the first two chapters of the Three Kingdoms fantasy epic and also make use of online multiplayer features. In addition, just for trying out the demo and transferring the save file they will get the "Crouching Dragon Helmet" item, and those who get the game before 16 March will also receive the "Baihu Armour".

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also be one of the day one titles on Xbox Game Pass on both consoles and PC. Check out the launch trailer below.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content