The final Call of Duty: Warzone update has arrived

In around six weeks, Activision will be launching the updated version of Call of Duty: Warzone, in the simply named Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. This version of the battle royale experience will be serving up a new map, as well as a more tactical style of gameplay that more closely reflects what is on offer in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer.

But we already knew all of this, so the reason why we're talking about Warzone today is because the shooter has now received its final update ahead of becoming Warzone 2.0. Known as the Season Five: Last Stand - Mid-Season Patch, this update will be bringing a bunch of fan-favourite game modes back, including the first time Mini-Royale will debut in Caldera.

There will also be a range of Warzone Stories Calling Cards to earn to celebrate the history of the BR, and likewise some gameplay and quality of life improvements have been made, such as reducing the cost of loadout drops with each consecutive circle. Then of course, various weapons and perks have been rebalanced, and you can find all that information right here.