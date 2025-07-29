The final Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map will arrive next week

HQ

Treyarch has been keeping fans on the edge for a long while when it comes to launching a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map. Following Shattered Veil at the start of April, we've now been waiting almost four months for the next map to make its debut, but thankfully it's closer than it is further away.

The release date for the final Zombies map planned for BOPS 6, known as Reckoning, has been confirmed, with it launching alongside Season 5 for the game. It will be debuting as soon as next week, on August 7, and it will take players into a scientific complex to help Richtofen and the rest of the gang finally put a stop to Samantha Maxis now that she has escaped her confinement.

While we are awaiting firm details of what this map will include, the narrative it will unpack via its lengthy Easter egg, and even the new Wonder weapons it will introduce, the recent teasers by Treyarch seem to suggest that it'll introduce a new enemy to overcome, a Panzersoldat-like monster although this time seemingly piloted by the character Klaus from Mauer der Toten.

Expect more information on Reckoning later this week, as Activision tends to release information on a new Call of Duty season a week before it arrives, so in this instance likely on Thursday, July 31.