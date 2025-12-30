The final battle with Vecna approaches in the Stranger Things finale trailer

HQ

While Netflix's strategy to split seasons of television into batches may not always go down well with fans, it does give the streamer plenty of chances to generate hype via trailers. There's one episode left of Stranger Things, but it's basically the length of a film and we're expecting emotions to run high and low throughout.

The trailer kicks off with Hopper telling Eleven he needs her to fight one last time. Vecna or Henry if you're his mate is about to tear Hawkins apart, and probably the whole world with it, but it's up to our cast of now twenty-somethings kids to deal with him.

We get a look at some apocalyptic-level powers from Vecna, and a frame of Dustin looking like he's just lost another dear friend. Please not Steve... Otherwise, it's hard to glean much from this trailer in terms of spoilers. There's going to be a big fight, basically. Check it out below: