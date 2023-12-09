The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will enter production in January

HQ

Multiple sources close to Deadline have claimed that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to enter production in January. Things are still a little up in the air, but 8th January is reportedly the target start date, with 5th January also being mentioned.

It's believed that cast members are currently in Atlanta, where the previous seasons of the show have been filmed. Table reads are said to take place in the build up to Christmas, with production due to make a full start in January.

You might recall that the fifth season was due to enter production in May, but it hit a bump in the road due to the WGA strike. We have our fingers crossed now that things will run smoothly, so that the final season of the show will hit our screens sooner rather than later.

