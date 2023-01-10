The FIFA 23 Team of the Year nominees have been announced

EA has been revealing its Team of the Year candidates and winners for its different sports titles over the past few days. NHL 23 recently had its official team announced, and now it's FIFA 23's turn.
The 100 nominees for the Team of the Year have been unveiled, meaning we know the individuals who will be eligible for you to vote on, when this opens later today. As for who makes up the TOTY nominees, they are as follows:
Goalkeepers:
Defenders:
Midfielders:
Attackers:
Voting for TOTY opens at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET today (January 10), with the full team being announced on January 19.