The FIFA 23 Team of the Year nominees have been announced

HQ

EA has been revealing its Team of the Year candidates and winners for its different sports titles over the past few days. NHL 23 recently had its official team announced, and now it's FIFA 23's turn.

The 100 nominees for the Team of the Year have been unveiled, meaning we know the individuals who will be eligible for you to vote on, when this opens later today. As for who makes up the TOTY nominees, they are as follows:

Goalkeepers:





Thibaut Courtois



Gregor Kobel



Mike Maignan



Alisson



Ederson



Wojciech Szczęsny



Kevin Trapp



Yassine Bounou



Hugo Lloris



Emilino Martínez



Defenders:





Marcos Acuña



Marquinhos



Cristiano Biraghi



João Cancelo



Jonathan Clauss



Thiago Silva



Alphonso Davies



Jeremie Frimpong



Éder Militão



Rúben Dias



Grimaldo



Achraf Hakimi



Theo Hernández



Reece James



Kalidou Koulibaly



Nicolás Otamendi



Gleison Bremer



Niklas Süle



Fikayo Tomori



Kieran Trippier



Virgil van Dijk



Joško Gvardiol



Jules Koundé



Cristian Romero



Dayot Upamecano



Midfielders:





Nicolò Barella



Jude Bellingham



Steven Berghuis



Marcelo Brozović



Bernardo Silva



Kevin De Bruyne



Moussa Diaby



Nabil Fekir



Seko Fofana



Pedri



Vincenzo Grifo



Rodri



Daichi Kamada



Joshua Kimmich



Filip Kostić



Toni Kroos



Merino



Sergej Milinković-Savić



Luka Modrić



Martin Ødegaard



Parejo



Lorenzo Pellegrini



Declan Rice



Bukayo Saka



Aurélien Tchouaméni



Sandro Tonali



Federico Valverde



Casemiro



Sofyan Amrabat



João Cancelo



Jonathan Clauss



Thiago Silva



Alphonso Davies



Jeremie Frimpong



Éder Militão



Rúben Dias



Grimaldo



Achraf Hakimi



Theo Hernández



Reece James



Kalidou Koulibaly



Nicolás Otamendi



Gleison Bremer



Niklas Süle



Attackers:





Iago Aspas



Wissam Ben Yedder



Karim Benzema



Rafael Leão



Neymar Jr.



Vinicius Jr.



Ousmane Dembélé



João Félix



Gabriel Jesus



Phil Foden



Cody Gakpo



Erling Haaland



Borja Iglesias



Ciro Immobile



Harry Kane



Randal Kolo Muani



Dejan Kulusevski



Robert Lewandowski



Sadio Mané



Lautaro Martínez



Kylian Mbappé



Lionel Messi



Christopher Nkunku



Darwin Núñez



Victor Osimhen



Mohammed Salah



Heung Min Son



Martin Terrier



Dušan Vlahović



Olivier Giroud



Antoine Griezmann



Voting for TOTY opens at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET today (January 10), with the full team being announced on January 19.