Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year nominees have been announced

Voting will open later today with the full team being unveiled on January 19.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

EA has been revealing its Team of the Year candidates and winners for its different sports titles over the past few days. NHL 23 recently had its official team announced, and now it's FIFA 23's turn.

The 100 nominees for the Team of the Year have been unveiled, meaning we know the individuals who will be eligible for you to vote on, when this opens later today. As for who makes up the TOTY nominees, they are as follows:

Goalkeepers:


  • Thibaut Courtois

  • Gregor Kobel

  • Mike Maignan

  • Alisson

  • Ederson

  • Wojciech Szczęsny

  • Kevin Trapp

  • Yassine Bounou

  • Hugo Lloris

  • Emilino Martínez

FIFA 23

Defenders:


  • Marcos Acuña

  • Marquinhos

  • Cristiano Biraghi

  • João Cancelo

  • Jonathan Clauss

  • Thiago Silva

  • Alphonso Davies

  • Jeremie Frimpong

  • Éder Militão

  • Rúben Dias

  • Grimaldo

  • Achraf Hakimi

  • Theo Hernández

  • Reece James

  • Kalidou Koulibaly

  • Nicolás Otamendi

  • Gleison Bremer

  • Niklas Süle

  • Fikayo Tomori

  • Kieran Trippier

  • Virgil van Dijk

  • Joško Gvardiol

  • Jules Koundé

  • Cristian Romero

  • Dayot Upamecano

FIFA 23

Midfielders:


  • Nicolò Barella

  • Jude Bellingham

  • Steven Berghuis

  • Marcelo Brozović

  • Bernardo Silva

  • Kevin De Bruyne

  • Moussa Diaby

  • Nabil Fekir

  • Seko Fofana

  • Pedri

  • Vincenzo Grifo

  • Rodri

  • Daichi Kamada

  • Joshua Kimmich

  • Filip Kostić

  • Toni Kroos

  • Merino

  • Sergej Milinković-Savić

  • Luka Modrić

  • Martin Ødegaard

  • Parejo

  • Lorenzo Pellegrini

  • Declan Rice

  • Bukayo Saka

  • Aurélien Tchouaméni

  • Sandro Tonali

  • Federico Valverde

  • Casemiro

  • Sofyan Amrabat

  • João Cancelo

  • Jonathan Clauss

  • Thiago Silva

  • Alphonso Davies

  • Jeremie Frimpong

  • Éder Militão

  • Rúben Dias

  • Grimaldo

  • Achraf Hakimi

  • Theo Hernández

  • Reece James

  • Kalidou Koulibaly

  • Nicolás Otamendi

  • Gleison Bremer

  • Niklas Süle

FIFA 23

Attackers:


  • Iago Aspas

  • Wissam Ben Yedder

  • Karim Benzema

  • Rafael Leão

  • Neymar Jr.

  • Vinicius Jr.

  • Ousmane Dembélé

  • João Félix

  • Gabriel Jesus

  • Phil Foden

  • Cody Gakpo

  • Erling Haaland

  • Borja Iglesias

  • Ciro Immobile

  • Harry Kane

  • Randal Kolo Muani

  • Dejan Kulusevski

  • Robert Lewandowski

  • Sadio Mané

  • Lautaro Martínez

  • Kylian Mbappé

  • Lionel Messi

  • Christopher Nkunku

  • Darwin Núñez

  • Victor Osimhen

  • Mohammed Salah

  • Heung Min Son

  • Martin Terrier

  • Dušan Vlahović

  • Olivier Giroud

  • Antoine Griezmann

FIFA 23

Voting for TOTY opens at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET today (January 10), with the full team being announced on January 19.

Related texts

0
FIFA 23Score

FIFA 23
REVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

Is FIFA 23 a worthy goodbye to the iconic license, or should you just wait for EA Sports FC?



Loading next content