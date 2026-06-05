The Ferrari Luce continues to be controversial, now because of its massive windscreen wipers

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While the Ferrari Luce is worth discussing, to some degree, the debate has already become toxic and obsessive. Now, it seems the internet has found a new aspect of its controversial exterior design to complain about; the car's pretty big windscreen wipers.

Fresh photos (from Derek Photography) and videos of Ferrari's first EV have highlighted an unusual design feature that many people overlooked during the car's debut. Instead of hiding beneath the base of the bonnet like on most cars, the Luce's wipers sit upright along the A-pillars when not in use, making them impossible to ignore once you've spotted them.

Ferrari says the Luce's ultra-low front end and seamless hood-to-windshield design left no room for a traditional wiper system. As a result, engineers developed a patented solution that stores the blades vertically and helps preserve the car's aerodynamic efficiency. The company claims the design even creates tiny air vortices that improve airflow over the bodywork.

That hasn't stopped people from making fun of the wipers online. Social media users have compared them to insect antennae, rabbit ears and even the windshield wipers on old buses. Given the broader criticism already aimed at the Luce's styling, the unusual wiper arrangement has become another topic of debate... and ridicule.