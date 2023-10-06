The feature length version of Night Swim looks terrifying

Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster announced a while back that they would be looking to produce a feature length version of the horror film, Night Swim, a movie that sees a young woman being terrorised by a spirit that inhabits her swimming pool. Now, with that film slated to make its debut at the start of 2024, on January 5th to be exact, a trailer has been published and as you might expect, this film is shaping up to be terrifying.

The movie has been written by Bryce McGuire and is produced by James Wan, with Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon starring in the lead roles.

The synopsis for the film states: "Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror."

Night Swim is looking to premiere on January 5, 2024. Catch the trailer below.