The father of PlayStation says VR "headsets are simply annoying"

Ken Kutaragi was there from the very beginning with PlayStation, and was involved when it was supposed to be a peripheral for Super Nintendo (and called Play Station). But history worked differently and Sony did their own thing with PlayStation as a separate console - which turned out to be a pretty good idea.

Kutaragi was the main architect for the first three PlayStation consoles and PSP, until Sony decided to go with regular PC hardware instead, and Mark Cerny took over as hardware designer. Today, Kutaragi works at the start-up company Ascent Robotics, which has been getting funding from Sony. In a new Bloomberg interview, he gives his opinion on two trends in todays world of video games; metaverse and VR:

"Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can't see the point of doing it. You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That's essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites."

It turns out the father of PlayStation is just as hesitant toward virtual reality, mainly because of the clunky headsets:

"Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and I can't agree with that. Headsets are simply annoying."

Is Kutaragi on to something, or is metaverse and VR the future?

Thanks VGC