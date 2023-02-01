The Fast X poster has been released

If you've been looking forward to a dose of family, then no doubt you've had May 2023 locked into your calendar for some time, as that will be when the penultimate film in the Fast and Furious saga will arrive. Known as Fast X, this film will see the Torretto family back for another globe-trotting romp, and as for what exactly they'll be getting up to and who they'll be throwing down with, we'll know fairly soon.

Because Universal has dropped the poster for the movie, giving us a look at Vin Diesel's Dom once again, with an image that features the tagline: "The end of the road begins".

To add to this, we're told when Fast X's trailer will arrive, with it coming as soon as next week, on February 10 to be exact.

Are you excited to see Fast X in cinemas when it debuts on May 19, 2023.