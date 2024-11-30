The Farrelly Bros. might return for another Dumb and Dumber

HQ

If you have been hoping for more Dumb and Dumber, there is some good news about the potential future of the film franchise. Creators and writers Peter and Bobby Farrelly recently sat down with Variety to talk about their upcoming holiday film Dear Santa, wherein they also touched a little on whether Dumb and Dumber could eventually make another return.

Peter Farrelly started by revealing that he still jots down jokes that could be used in a Dumb and Dumber film, before stating: "I keep a list because I could easily see us doing another "Dumb and Dumber" someday."

Bobby Farrelly then continued by adding: "We did it on the 20th anniversary, and right now we're at the 30th anniversary. So in 10 years... Those guys are so much fun to work with. If we're all still kicking around, I'd love to do that."

Bobby expanded by sounding off with: "We love those characters so much that if we ever thought of a way to bring them back and retell a story using those characters again, we'd be up for it because we love the characters. If we weren't passionately in love with those characters, we wouldn't want to do a sequel."

The big question is whether the Farrelly Bros. would look to reunite with the original cast as was the case in the 2014 film, as this would no doubt be more of a challenge since Jim Carrey only appears in a fraction of the films he used to appear in these days.