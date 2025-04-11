The Fantastic Four: First Steps will offer a different version of Johnny Storm

HQ

Before he was Captain America, Chris Evans was Marvel's Johnny Storm. He played the role to a lot of fans' expectations, acting as the cocky young member of the team, chasing skirts and not really taking anything too seriously.

Joseph Quinn, who will play Johnny Storm in the MCU Fantastic Four film, is wanting to take the character in a different direction. "He's a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny," Quinn told Entertainment Weekly. "Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so."

"This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behaviour."

Matt Shakman, the director of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, reminds us that for Johnny to be on the spaceship with the other members of the team, he needed to be smart, and while he might be the little brother of Marvel's first family, he won't always act like it.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on the 25th of July.