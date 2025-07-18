The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be one of the shortest MCU flicks yet

HQ

Some welcome news if, like yours truly, you're tired of all the unnecessarily long films Hollywood has been churning out in recent years. Fantastic Four: First Steps is officially confirmed to be one of the shortest MCU productions to date, clocking in at just under 116 minutes.

A real breath of fresh air, hopefully leading to a better-paced, tighter, and more enjoyable experience that actually respects your time. In an interview with Variety, the film's director Matt Shakman explained it like this:

"There were a lot of things that ultimately ended up hitting the cutting room floor. When we were building a '60s retro-future world, introducing all of these villains, introducing these four main characters as a group, as well as individually, introducing the idea of a child — there was a lot of stuff to balance in this movie and some things had to go ultimately in terms of shaping the film for its final version."

In short, Shakman has deliberately opted for a more modern style of storytelling, trimming away as much dead weight as possible. This will likely also make theater owners happy, since in theory they can squeeze in more showings per day. So if you're planning to check out First Steps, you might be in for a fast-paced ride — and honestly, that doesn't sound bad at all, does it?

Are you excited for the new Fantastic Four reboot?