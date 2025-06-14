The Fantastic Four: First Steps was inspired by Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

HQ

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is just over a month away, and the hype for Marvel's first family to make it to the MCU has been steadily growing ever since we saw the first announcement of the film's cast.

It seems that Marvel is taking this chance to restore the old MCU feeling with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and has been taking inspiration from some other great pieces of cinema to get it. Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey springs to mind for director Matt Shakman and producer Tim Lewis when speaking with Collider.

Another producer, Grant Curtis, also highlighted how Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films helped build First Steps. "One of the beauties of that and that I see in Matt Shakman is Sam always went back to the source material and said, 'there's a reason why Peter Parker and Spider-Man has been so popular for so long' ... Matt always looked at it the same way. There's a reason this IP has been popular for 60 years. Let's embrace it. Let's not run from it. Let's challenge our screenwriters to tell the coolest Galactus story," he said.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will feel unique for an MCU movie, though, in that while it will be tied in with the rest of the franchise, the movie takes place in the 1960s, meaning that it's pretty locked into its own timeline, without the constraints of other Marvel stories. We'll have to see if a trip to the past can offer a fresh start for the MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on the 25th of July.