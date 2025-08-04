The Fantastic Four: First Steps sees near 70% drop, The Naked Gun opens strong at the box office

HQ

Another weekend gone, another time to look at who were the biggest winners and losers at the box office. It seems that despite positive reviews and a star-studded cast, Marvel might not still be able to retain audiences after a bombastic opening weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

From Box Office Mojo, we can see that the film garnered $40 million in the US this past weekend, a 66% drop from its opening weekend. This isn't the worst second-weekend drop Marvel has seen, not even the worst of this year, but considering DC's Superman scored a 53% drop in its second weekend, it feels like the pendulum may be shifting to the newer, brighter comic book universe.

Still, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has now amassed $368 million worldwide, meaning by the end of its run it'll likely have surpassed the totals for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

Elsewhere at the box office, The Naked Gun scored a $28.5 million opening, earning one of the biggest comedy openings in the US this decade. Also, the new animated feature The Bad Guys 2 opened to $44 million worldwide, and has a long way to go if it wants to catch the $250 million-earning original film.