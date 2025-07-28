The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens to $218 million globally, Superman passes $500 million

HQ

Is the age of superhero movies returning? Well, at the very least it seems the box office is treating both The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman kindly. As The Fantastic Four make their first steps into cinemas, fans have treated the latest MCU flick with open arms and fresh perspectives.

And so, the film has earned $218 million at the box office (via BoxOfficeMojo) on a $200 million production budget. That's certainly not a bad start, and while it might not see Marvel's first family recoup its budget in a weekend, it is likely to climb significantly as the weekends go by.

The other major superhero film out right now is proof of that. After opening to over $220 million at the box office, it has now soared past the $500 million mark, hitting Warner Bros. alleged internal targets.

Elsewhere in the box office, Jurassic World: Rebirth continues to make bank internationally, with a global total of $718 million, while F1 has also passed $500 million. Lilo & Stitch's dominance may have done irreparable damage to other kids movies this year, as the new Smurfs movie has grabbed just $69 million at the box office.