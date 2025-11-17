The Fantastic Four: First Steps loses number 1 spot on Disney+ after a week

HQ

When The Fantastic Four: First Steps released in theatres, it felt like it was largely overshadowed by the debut of the DCU and Superman. Now, the Marvel movie has made its way to Disney+, and once again another movie is taking the limelight from it.

As per FlixPatrol (via GamesRadar), The Fantastic Four: First Steps has only been around on Disney+ for a week, but already viewers are switching over to a new movie. Namely, Freakier Friday. The sequel to the 2003 cult hit starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is dominating the streaming service right now, hurtling to the top spot since it launched on the 12th of November.

Like First Steps, Freaker Friday also had a theatrical run prior to its streaming launch, but didn't rake in quite as much money as the Marvel hit, perhaps suggesting people were more willing to wait to watch the sequel on a smaller screen. Either way, Marvel can't even seem to hold a top spot on Disney's own streaming service, showing that perhaps the woes are continuing for the once great franchise.