The Fantastic Four: First Steps has wrapped filming

It has now been reported that filming on the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps film has wrapped up and that the movie has now entered post-production and is on its way to its premiere date in the summer of 2025.

This was seemingly confirmed in a wrap party photo that has started doing the rounds (thanks, Maxblizz), meaning that the full effort will now be shifting to the editing process to ensure that the film is hopefully in a quality state when it arrives in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

As for what the movie is about, the full synopsis was recently released, stating the following:

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

