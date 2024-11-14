The Fantastic Four: First Steps has nearly wrapped filming

HQ

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is nearly wrapped. At least, that's according to Joseph Quinn, who will be playing our new Johnny Storm. The actor recently confirmed that he's got to head back to finish up production for a couple more weeks, then he'll be done.

Speaking to Variety at the red carpet for the premiere of Gladiator 2, Quinn also remarked on what it's like teaming up with co-star Pedro Pascal again. "We made good friends with each other on this film, so to go into a situation where you know each other is just lovely," he said.

Production wrapping seven months before the premiere of the new Fantastic Four film should hopefully give plenty of time to add in the necessary VFX. With four superheroes to cover, the artists have their work cut out for them, but in good time hopefully the effects can surpass those of recent Marvel movies.