The Fantastic Four become stranded on The Planet of the Apes in new comic crossover

The Fantastic Four are no slouches when it comes to dealing with powerful and intelligent apes, as over the years they have routinely ran into Red Ghost and his super simians. But the next challenge for Marvel's First Family will be of a very different calibre and standard, as in a crossover event, the Fantastic Four find themselves stranded on The Planet of the Apes.

Yep, a new crossover comic has been revealed that sees Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm trapped in a land inhabited by intelligent apes. On this unexpected adventure, we can expect the team to come across famed characters like Cornelius, Zira, Ursus, and Dr. Zaius (there's no sign of Caesar as this is a much later era of The Planet of the Apes and not the origin story-like chapter), all as they head to Ape City for what is regarded as a battle royale.

The synopsis for the comic outlines: "Marvel's First Family find themselves stranded on the Planet of the Apes! Witness history as the Fantastic Four cross paths for the very first time with Cornelius, Zira, Ursus - and of course Dr. Zaius! But they won't be going alone! Familiar foes from the Marvel Universe have set their sights on Ape City, setting the stage for a battle royale that fans won't soon forget!"

The comic crossover is written by What If... Galactus?'s Josh Trujillo with art from Emma Frost: The White Queen's Andrea di Vito. It will go on-sale on February 4 (F4, ha!) and you can see the cover art below.

