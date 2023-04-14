The Family Stallone gets an official trailer

It has been know for quite a while that the action megastar Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo, Cobra, Demolition Man and many more) is working on a new reality show called The Family Stallone. And it's pretty much what you might believe it is, except it seems like it will also have a lot of surprises when we get to follow Sly and his family.

It premieres on Paramount+/SkyShowtime on May 17 and is described like this:

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad."

Check out the official trailer below. Does it look like something you will watch?