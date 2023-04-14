Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Family Stallone

The Family Stallone gets an official trailer

So what is Sylvester Stallone up to these days? This will be answered in a new reality show starting in May.

It has been know for quite a while that the action megastar Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo, Cobra, Demolition Man and many more) is working on a new reality show called The Family Stallone. And it's pretty much what you might believe it is, except it seems like it will also have a lot of surprises when we get to follow Sly and his family.

It premieres on Paramount+/SkyShowtime on May 17 and is described like this:

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad."

Check out the official trailer below. Does it look like something you will watch?

The Family Stallone

