The Fallout TV show teaser has leaked online

Gaming adaptations have been pretty good as of late. The Last of Us is likely on its way to a few Emmy awards, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was sitting at the top of the 2023 box office for a while, and so it appears that now movies and TV shows based on games have some high standards to live up to.

One of the upcoming shows that'll hopefully continue this upward trend is Amazon's Fallout series. While we know the show is coming next year, we've not seen much from it besides leaked set images. Now, to add to our pile of leaks we have a trailer to boot.

The teaser runs for just over 30 seconds, and isn't the best of quality, but we can see some significant parts of the show. Walton Goggins is there in full ghoul attire, for example, and we get to see multiple suits of Power Armour walking in tandem.

Hopefully, with 2024 approaching, we can see something official from the show soon. Either way, at least in terms of set design, Fallout is still looking to be a promising show.