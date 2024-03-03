The Fallout TV show is reportedly "almost like Fallout 5"

HQ

In a recent interview with Total Film, the showrunner of Amazon Prime's original Fallout series teased that the show was "almost like Fallout 5".

Nolan told the outlet: "Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story - different city, distinct protagonist - within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It's almost like we're Fallout 5. I don't want to sound presumptuous, but it's just a non-interactive version of it, right?"

Nolan additionally noted that working on Fallout was similar to his work on The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, as it offered him a lot of creative freedom.

"Fallout, in my career, is closest to the work we did in adapting Batman, where there's so much storytelling in the Batman universe that there is no canonical version of it, so you're free to invent your own", he said.