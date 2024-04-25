The Fallout soundtrack is getting the vinyl treatment

HQ

Buying game soundtracks on vinyl is becoming increasingly popular as new generations of gamers discover the warm analog wax sound and the big, beautiful covers that have made them popular collector's items.

Technically, today's announcement is not a game soundtrack, but a soundtrack from a TV series based on a game, namely the Amazon Prime series Fallout. Via the series' official X account, it is now announced that Ramin Djawadi's music from the first season is released in a nice edition with matching yellow (Opaque Canary Yellow) and blue (Opaque Sky Blue) vinyl.

If you want to treat yourself, head over here and place an order for delivery in June, and be quick. These tend to sell out quickly.