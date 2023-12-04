The Fallout showrunner sees the series as Fallout 5

HQ

We all know that a fifth Fallout game is far, far away. Considering The Elder Scrolls VI is the next title that Bethesda Game Studios is working on, and that seems to be arriving around 2028 at the earliest, it pretty much affirms that assuming Fallout 5 is on the cards after that, it will be aiming for a mid-2030s launch.

Fortunately, if you're a bit open minded you can instead look elsewhere for that fifth Fallout instalment. The showrunner on the upcoming Prime Video series is definitely doing precisely that.

Speaking at a panel at CCXP over the weekend (thanks, IGN), showrunner Graham Wagner said, "We didn't start from a place of characters from the games. We set things after. We kind of told ourselves, this is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we're starting with fresh snow."

The Fallout show is very different to what we've seen before from the series, especially considering it follows the story of new characters from a newly explored vault (Vault 33), and all set on the West Coast of America, and in Los Angeles, a city that the games has never visited before.

If you haven't already, make sure to catch the Fallout trailer below.