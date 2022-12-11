The Fallout series is going to tell a whole new story

If you thought the upcoming Fallout series on Amazon had a more direct connection to Bethesda's existing games, think again. Like so many other interpretations of games, the series chooses to draw from that universe while telling a completely new story.

In the latest edition of the Lex Fridman podcast, Todd Howard tells us that the series is going its own way:

"When people wanted to make a movie they wanted to tell the story of Fallout 3 or tell the story of Fallout 4, and it was meh. For this it was, 'hey let's do something that exists within the world of Fallout. It's not retelling a game story. It's basically an area of the map. Let's tell a story here that fits in the world that we have built, doesn't break any of the rules, can reference things in the games, but isn't a retelling of the games. [It] exists in the same world but is its own unique thing, so it adds to it. While also, people who haven't played the games, who can't experience how crazy cool Fallout is, can watch the series."

It actually seems like the Fallout show is pretty close to release, but it's not known specifically when.