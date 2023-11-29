The Fallout series is canon, will give us a Vault Boy backstory

HQ

Amazon's Fallout series is launching in April next year, but even with a few months still to go, we've already been given our first look at the show. Previously, we reported on the first images coming out from Vanity Fair, but now we have additional information coming from Todd Howard himself.

Howard, who's an executive producer on the show, spoke a little bit about how the showrunners have captured the spirit of the games. "We had a lot of conversations over the style of humor, the level of violence, the style of violence," he said. "Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and postapocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink.... I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show."

For fans of the games, there will even be some new lore to dig into with the Fallout show. Particularly, the Vault Boy iconography gets its own backstory. "That was something that they came up with that's just really smart," Howard told Vanity Fair.

"We view what's happening in the show as canon," he continued. "That's what's great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion."

It seems that Todd Howard might even be envious of some of the decisions the showrunners have made. "I sort of looked at it like, 'Ah, why didn't we do that?'"

