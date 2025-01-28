The Fallout: New Mexico mod has been cancelled by its creator

Although it is increasingly common to hear about it these days, a significant mass of gamers either don't talk about or deliberately omit from their thoughts the mental, physical and social stress and strain involved in developing and releasing a video game. It often involves years of your life tied up in a project and plagued by endless days and nights at work, away from the rest of society and neglecting personal relationships.

And in the case of successful games, their creators (like Helldivers II director Johan Pilestedt today), can afford a holiday to buy back that time of life, but for small or indie developments, sometimes the burden is too much. That's what happened to the small team that was developing the Fallout: New Mexico mod.

In a new post on the project's Discord channel, creator Zapshock explained that "letting go of something you've poured your heart into is painful, but it's necessary."

"But as much as I love this project, I have to prioritise my mental health and face reality. The team is small (less than 4 people), the workload is enormous and the costs, both financial and personal, are too high. Going ahead is simply not sustainable for me and for everyone involved, including the voice actors".

Will you miss wandering around this version of the Mexican Wasteland?