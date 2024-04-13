The Fallout games have gotten a big boost after the TV series premiered

HQ

If you've been wondering if the popularity of the currently acclaimed and extremely talked about Fallout series would rub off on its ancestors, the video games, we now have an answer. Via the forum Resetera, it is now noted that Fallout 4 is one of the 30 most played titles on Steam (according to SteamDB) with around 35,000 concurrent gamers.

That may not sound impressive, but the game launched in 2015 and hasn't had that many players since 2018 when Bethesda ran a free weekend campaign. That it is the popularity of the TV series that has spread to the game is beyond any reasonable doubt.

The fact that the game will also be officially released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (so far it is only available via backward compatibility) on April 25 will surely also give the title a big boost.

We can also add that Fallout: New Vegas also got a boost with around 8,500 concurrent Steam players, which is the highest the title has had since August 2022, while Fallout 76 has the same phenomenon and with just under 18,000 players, which is the highest since October 2022 (when it was free for a week to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary).

