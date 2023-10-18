The Fall of the House of Usher struggles to keep up with Beckham in its debut week on Netflix

HQ

Netflix has revealed the views for its last week, and despite The Fall of the House of Usher being the big premiere for the week, the TV series by Mike Flanagan has failed to take down the recent behemoth that is the documentary about David Beckham.

The Fall of the House of Usher has managed to rake in just shy of 52 million hours viewed and 6.3 million views in total, which puts it behind Beckham, which raked in a further 54.9 million hours viewed in its second week and 11.6 million total views.

The rest of the TV chart shows that Sex Education is still performing strong in its fourth week on the streamer, with One Piece also continuing to do well seven weeks later, with these two shows at third and sixth in the standings.

As per films, Reptile holds the top spot for a third week running, with Fair Play coming in second once again.