The Fall of the House of Usher promises blood-curdling thrills

It wouldn't be a spooky season without a Mike Flanagan-created horror series arriving on Netflix, and thankfully for 2023 this is precisely what we're getting once again. For this year, the series is known as The Fall of the House of Usher, with this being a show based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

The plot behind the show sees a bunch of rich but ruthless siblings being tasked with survival when a mysterious woman from their past returns and starts taking her revenge by killing them one by one.

As you would expect this show is looking to be unsettling and thrilling and will hopefully serve as just one of a collection of freaky new additions arriving on Netflix throughout the month of October.

Check out the trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher below, ahead of the series debuting on October 12, 2023.