The Fall Guy seems to have everything you could want in a movie

HQ

The Fall Guy is coming our way on the 3rd of May, but a new trailer dropped during the Super Bowl yesterday/early this morning, giving us a quick look at everything we could expect to see in the action movie.

Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman who becomes wrapped up in a Hollywood conspiracy. He'll have to track down a missing movie star and try to win back the love of his life. It's all typical action movie stuff really, and we can't imagine we'll be talking about The Fall Guy for years to come.

But, at the very least it looks like it'll provide an entertaining couple of hours at the movies. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: