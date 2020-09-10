Cookies

news
The Falconeer

The Falconeer will launch November 10 alongside Xbox Series

Ready to take a spin on the sky?

The big bomb just dropped yesterday Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series S/X will be released on November 10 (for more details check here). Because of this, a lot of games which are set to launch at the same time as the next-gen consoles have had their release dates confirmed, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Now, following after Ubisoft, developer Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Productions also confirmed that the aerial combat action RPG The Falconeer, which features intense dogfights, epic landscapes, and a beautiful open world, is arriving on November 10 as well.

The game will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with 4k 60fps as well as Smart Delivery support.

You can check the stunning release date trailer below:

The Falconeer

