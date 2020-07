You're watching Advertisements

When The Falconeer releases later this fall, it will be available for both PC and Xbox One - as well as Xbox Series X. It is being developed by Tomas Sala who describes it as an "open-world air combat RPG", and he says we can look forward to both 4K graphics as well as 60 frames per second and Smart Delivery support.

Check out a new trailer, a couple of equally new screenshots and the physical Day One Edition below.