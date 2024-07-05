The Falconeer is this week's free Epic Games Store title

HQ

Yesterday was Independence Day over in the USA, and it seems the Epic Games Store decided it was the perfect moment to release The Falconeer for free on its platform.

While you might not ride upon a bald eagle in The Falconeer, you do get a big bird to traverse the game's multiple campaigns, and a large gun with which you can shoot down your enemies. It's a singleplayer adventure made by a solo developer in 2020, and we quite liked it in our review.

As with most free games on the Epic Games Store, you've got a week to claim The Falconeer, so if it sounds like your type of title, you can grab it here.