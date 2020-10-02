The Falconeer gets another gameplay trailer called 'The Free & The Fallen'

You're watching Advertisements

The Falconeer, which will arrive as one of the launch titles of Xbox Series X (also will be available on Xbox One and PC), has another trailer for us to awe at. This time, we are invited to see the various beautiful locations in the game.

The developer Tomas Sala also shares the factions that you can choose. As written in the press release, they are:



The Northern Imperium. The greatest power on The Great Ursee, the Imperial throne commands the Northern Ursee with nobility, subterfuge, and manipulation as tools of power.



The Mancer Order. The master scholars of The Order control all access to technology across the Ursee, guiding the march of progress towards an unknown destination along 'The Path.'



The Civilian Freehouses. A loosely aligned assemblage of independent communities united in defense of local trade and subject to the machinations of the Imperium and Mancer Order.



The Freebooter Rebellion. Outcasts banished to the dark places of the Ursee, now returned from their exile with dark and ancient knowledge to wreak havoc on their long-time tormentors.



Check out the aerial shooter game's latest trailer above.