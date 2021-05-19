Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Falconeer

The Falconeer announced for PlayStation and Switch

And it's called the Warrior Edition.

When Xbox Series S/X launched in November, The Falconeer was one of the titles in the line-up. Even though it didn't get the best grades, the unique blend of RPG and aerial combat led to it standing out. After a couple of patches and smaller expansions (The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun's Folly), it became a lot better and more people discovered it when it was added to Xbox Game Pass.

Now it is time for even more people to discover the fun, as The Falconeer has been announced for both PlayStation 4/5 and Switch. This edition is called The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which includes the new expansion Edge of the World and a couple of other enhancements. Check out the announcement trailer below.

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition launches on August 5, including the Xbox consoles and PC.

The Falconeer

