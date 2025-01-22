The failure of AAA mobile games: Resident Evil 2 Remake barely made $100,000

HQ

While most of us in the gaming media tend to focus on titles coming to PC and consoles, the truth is that the biggest player base (and the biggest profits) are to be found in the mobile gaming spectrum. Sometimes almost innocently, sometimes as predators, micropayment policies in mobile games are much more widespread and established than in other formats. And companies want to bring their IPs into this lucrative business.

The problem is that mobile gamers want their experiences to be simple, quick and routine, to be consumed in very short sessions, and they don't want to shell out big bucks for AAA games that also require high-end devices. Something Capcom has had to learn the hard way with the Resident Evil 2 remake. Since its release and to date, less than 10,000 users have picked up this version of the game on iOS, and most of them did so when it was only $10.

Since it went up to $40 on January 7 this year, and fewer than 200 people have bought it. In total, the mobile version of Resident Evil 2 Remake has generated about $100,000, according to VGC. That's a ridiculous amount for a game of this scale.

What do you think, and do you think the big publishers will stop trying to bring their AAA titles to the mobile gaming market?