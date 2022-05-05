The Fabulous Fear Machine unveils a new demo to celebrate LudoNarraCon

Today, May 5, marks the start of the LudoNarraCon, an online event that will last until this Monday 7, to focus on new and surprising narrative games on Steam. As part of the event, the Spanish studio Fictiorama Studios, known for Do Not Feed the Monkeys and Dead Synchronicity, will present a new free demo of their latest game, The Fabulous Fear Machine.

This trial version will feature a new main story mission that will be available to all players, showing some of its strategic mechanics and its "pulp" horror.

In addition, today at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, Fictiorama is streaming a brand new gameplay of its game, with some development comments, on the The Fabulous Fear Machine Steam page. If you can't see it live, don't worry, it will be available through all the weekend.