The Fabulous Fear Machine is about how "it's easier than ever to control people with information"

We've always loved Fictiorama's dystopian stories at Gamereactor but this time around it looks like they'll add a couple of gameplay twists to their traditional point-and-click formula with pulp horror RTS The Fabulous Fear Machine.

The studio turned 10 last year and in the first half of the video interview below we talked with Luis Oliván about the lessons learned and about past and future games, such as the good 'ol Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today and the imminent Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099, but the second half is all about this other game which puts players in the role of the "Master of the Machine" with a 50's retro-comic style.

"It's a narrative-driven game that includes lots of different mechanics", explains Fictiorama's co-founder. "But the main topic of the game is fear, and how fear can be used to control people, especially not only like in a small scale but in a big scale. 'How the establishment uses fear to make people behave the way they want them to behave', so the core of the game is that once a society is afraid enough, then they're easier to be controlled. And eventually they will make what the powerful people want them to make".

"That's something really relevant today", he continues, "it's been happening, especially now that information travels so quickly; something happens in Bilbao and someone in Japan knows about it like two minutes after that. And no matter if that news are real or not. Actually, the game also deals with these viral hoaxes. Things that might not be true but then they spread like fire and that is dangerous, I mean, it's great that the world has become so small in those regards, everyone knows everything about everything, but that's also dangerous because it's easier than ever to control people with information, especially if it's viral hoaxes, you know that are very dangerous. So we are in a moment in which two or three powerful people combined, one of them having a lot of money, another one controlling media outlets or social networks, or whatever, they can do whatever they want with people. And we are really afraid of that, we are really concerned about that, and that's why we decided to go with a game like this".

In the interview Luis also describes how the game combines cards and strategy on a board with a narrative-driven approach. If Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 releases on March 9 this year, The Fabulous Fear Machine will come "probably after" the monkeys.