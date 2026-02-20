The FA won't charge Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe for his comments on immigrants

HQ

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe really messed up when he said that the United Kingdom had been "colonised by immigrants", but his words won't have further repercusions beyond public outcry. The Football Association informed on Friday afternoon that they would not charge Ratcliffe over his comments, but sent him reminder of "his responsibilities as a participant in English football when taking part in media interviews" (via BBC).

Ratcliffe said those words in an interview with Sky News on February 12. "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it?"

After his comments were criticised even by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described those words as "offensive and wrond", Ratcliffe later apologised, saying "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth".

Ratcliffe words were condemned by the club's supporters group. Manchester United itself did not directly referred to Ratcliffe's words, but sent a long statement saying that they "pride themselves on being an inclusive and welcoming club", citing their initiatives for equality.