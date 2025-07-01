The F1 movie cinematic challenges are now available in F1 25

HQ

Formula 1 has taken the world by storm this summer, largely in part thanks to the massive F1 movie that recently debuted in cinemas. But what about those looking for a more in-depth experience with the fictional team in the film, APXGP? Codemasters' F1 25 has just added its F1 movie crossover scenarios, which is available for all who pre-ordered the Iconic Edition or who have since acquired the bundle separately.

As for what it adds in full, we're told to expect six unique cinematic challenges that are inspired by the film's story and characters. The scenarios will take the action to Silverstone, Monza, Zandvoort, Mexico City, Spa-Francorchamps, and Abu Dhabi, and each will see players "navigating dramatic weather shifts and strategic gameplay challenges, players' abilities will define the outcome of the races." If you manage to succeed, you will unlock Sonny Hayes' (Brad Pitt's character) helmet to be worn in F1 World or Driver Career.

Otherwise, since APXGP has arrived in-game, the driver ratings for both Sonny and Damson Idris' Joshua Pearce have been revealed, with Sonny getting a very admirable score of 87 (largely thanks to an experience rating of 94 and a racecraft stat of 93), while Pearce clocks in at 82.